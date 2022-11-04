Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Bigfork Schools closed due to continued power outages

School Closures
MTN News
School Closures
Posted at 6:52 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 09:13:30-04

BIGFORK With continued power outages and frosty conditions this morning, Bigfork schools will be closed Friday.

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reported on Thursday evening that crews were working on "bigger outages north of Bigfork" with no estimated time for restoration.

Updates to other area school closures will be posted as information is made available.

West Valley School has announced Friday classes will begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App