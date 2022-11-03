Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm

KALISPELLL — An emergency shelter is open for Flathead valley residents impacted by Wednesday's winter storm.

Flathead County requested assistance from the American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.

The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building. It will open at 6:00 p.m Thursday, Nov. 3.

Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding, and anything else they need to be comfortable.

The shelter is pet friendly, but they are only accepting dogs and cats at this time.

Pets will be located in another building at the Fairgrounds. Pet owners must bring their vaccination records, the appropriate size kennel for their animals, food, and water for a minimum of three days, bowls, and all supplies including waste bags and litter.

When taking pets outside, they must remain leashed, and pet owners are responsible for picking up pet waste.

There must be a family member or caretaker of the pet present in the shelter.

