10 additional Ravalli County COVID-19 related deaths confirmed

HELENA — An additional 10 COVID-19 related deaths in Ravalli County are being reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There have now been a total of 128 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the county.

Overall, Tuesday’s DPHHS update shows 27 additional deaths have been confirmed across Montana. Thirteen occurred in December, 11 in November, and three in October.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows a total of 5,455 cases have been confirmed in Ravalli County including 5,264 recoveries and 128 deaths. There were 63 active cases on Tuesday.

A total of 21,095 Ravalli County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 which represents 49% of the eligible population.