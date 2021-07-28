100th COVID-19 related death reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The 100th COVID-19 related death is being reported in Missoula County.

Local health officials were told of the death of an older adult male due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"The staff of the Missoula City-County Health Department sends our sincerest condolences to all the families, friends and loved ones who have lost someone to this terrible virus,” a social media post states.

A moment of silence is being planned to remember those who have died in Missoula County as a result of the pandemic. It will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse.

People who wish to honor those lives lost are welcome to participate in the moment of silence independently or by joining the Missoula County commissioners' meeting on Thursday.

