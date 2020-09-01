12 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 12 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Tuesday morning there are currently 114 active cases.

To date, a total of 611 total cases have been recorded. There have been 490 recoveries and eight deaths reported in Flathead County.

MTN News reported on Monday that a confirmed COVID-19 case was reported at the Whitefish Community School.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to a projected increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.