Child tests positive for COVID-19 at Whitefish preschool

WHITEFISH — A student at a northwest Montana preschool has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Whitefish Community School has confirmed to MTN News that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Whitefish Community School is a small childcare preschool in Whitefish and has no association with the Whitefish School District.

One student test positive for COVID-19 and the school found out Sunday evening, according to Whitefish Community School executive director Johnna Knoerr.

She added that they are closed for two weeks and that all of the staff is under quarantine. No information on how or where the child contracted COVID-19 is being released.

Knoerr told MTN News that the facility is working closely with the Flathead City-County Health Department to make sure all recommendations are and were followed to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spread any further.