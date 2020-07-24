Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

13 additional COVID-19 cases reported Flathead County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News file
VIAL PHOTO .jpg
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-24 12:17:28-04

KALISPELL — Flathead County is continuing to see an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed 13 additional cases were being reported on Friday morning.

There are currently 49 active COVID-19 cases and eight people are hospitalized -- including three Flathead County residents.

Additionally, local health officials report 444 close contacts are being monitored. There have been 121 recoveries and two deaths.
There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 cases to date have been recorded in Flathead County.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.