13 additional COVID-19 cases reported Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flathead County is continuing to see an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed 13 additional cases were being reported on Friday morning.

There are currently 49 active COVID-19 cases and eight people are hospitalized -- including three Flathead County residents.

Additionally, local health officials report 444 close contacts are being monitored. There have been 121 recoveries and two deaths.

There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 cases to date have been recorded in Flathead County.