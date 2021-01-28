Menu

14 additional Flathead Co. COVID-19 related deaths confirmed following records review

MTN News
The Flathead City-County Health Department office in Kalispell
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 17:38:28-05

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department is reporting 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths following a review of records.

The deaths were determined as part of a statewide death record review by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County now stands at 74.

“We send our condolences to the families and friends of these fourteen individuals,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“Vaccine distribution is underway in Flathead County, but we continue to ask individuals to wear a mask, avoid crowds, and stay home when sick in order to protect our most vulnerable,” Russell added.

A total of 10,022 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 9,312 recoveries and 74 deaths.

