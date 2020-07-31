15 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are currently 113 active cases -- including eight hospitalizations.

To date, a total of 237 total cases have been recorded. There have been 122 recoveries and two deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell is testing all of their residents in Buffalo Hill Terrace for COVID-19 after one resident tested positive for the virus this week.