Kalispell facility taking extra precautions after resident tests positive for COVID 19

KALISPELL — Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell is testing all of their residents in Buffalo Hill Terrace for COVID-19 after one resident tested positive for the virus this week.

Immanuel Lutheran Communities CEO Jason Cronk told MTN News that staff discovered a resident tested positive for the virus through a family member this past Wednesday.

Cronk says that with over 300 residents on campus, one nurse is assigned to that resident and sees no one else. That nurse wears full personal protective equipment when they are tending to the resident.

The resident is located in Buffalo Hill Terrace, which houses those in assisted living and memory care.

No outside visitors are allowed on campus and Cronk says the facility has enacted safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading. This includes all group activities and visits from family through a glass partition.

"All our residents at the Terrace are quarantined to their apartment homes," said Cronk. "And that's our residents in independent and assisted living and our memory support area. And then, all dining is back to in-room, personal room service, that we've been doing for the past five months. And all group activities were canceled," he added.

Cronk reassured MTN News that the resident is stable and is resting comfortably.

Moving forward he says Immanuel Lutheran Communities will test all staff and residents until the campus is virus-free for two weeks.

He wants to reassure families with loved ones on their campus staff are being eyes and ears and keeping a close eye on all residents.