15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 15 additionally confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

The number of active cases has risen from 64 on Wednesday to 70. Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There have been 9,022 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,859 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are three COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Missoula County including one county resident.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at eight. The MCCHD goal is to have an average case number of 25/100,000 people or less for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 100,518 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 45,518 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced on April 15 that the county-wide COVID-19 rules will now become recommendations.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.