28 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 28 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Monday morning the number of active cases has risen to 406.

A total of 1,062 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 639 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Additionally, 12 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.