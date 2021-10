BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Wednesday the deaths of another three county residents due to COVID-19.

The people who died were a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 60s; all three died in a hospital the week of Oct. 3.

The health department did not specify if the three who died were vaccinated or unvaccinated or had underlying conditions.

There has now been a total of 81 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.