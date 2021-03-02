3 new Missoula COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced

MISSOULA — Three additional public COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled for Missoula.

Approximately 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the clinics which have been set for March 4, March 5, and March 8 at the former Lucky’s Market location in the Southgate Mall.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes that appointments for the three clinics will open online at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page.

Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online will now have the ability to call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Appointments are only available to Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B, Tier 1. This includes people ages 70 and older, American Indians ages16 and older, and people of color who are 16 and older.

Phase 1A patients will continue to be eligible.

Appointments are non-transferable and individuals can only book one appointment per person. This clinic will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory.

Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.

Patients must make sure they are free for that second dose appointment before booking their first dose.

An email address is required to book an appointment online. Those who are successful in booking an appointment online will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment.