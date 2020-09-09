32 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 32 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Wednesday morning the number of active cases has risen to 183.

A total of 723 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 531 recoveries and ten deaths.

There are seven current hospitalizations in Flathead County and 563 people are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is looking to hire additional COVID-19 case investigators due to an increase in positive cases.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.