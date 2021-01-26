39 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 642 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,939 including 9,237 recoveries and 60 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 14 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said on Jan. 21 that the county is using a hybrid model and is finishing up vaccination to healthcare workers in Tier 1A.