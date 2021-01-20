COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department administered more than 130 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and are expected to more than double that amount at a clinic on Thursday.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell says the county is using a hybrid model finishing up vaccination to healthcare workers in Tier 1A while also starting to administer the vaccine to people over 70 years of age or older in Tier 1B.

Russell says the health department is expecting to administer 440 doses of the vaccine at a distribution clinic that will take place on Thursday in the Expo building at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

He says individuals in Tier 1A or Tier 1B wanting the vaccine should call the COVID-19 vaccine line at (406) 751-8119 or fill out a COVID-19 Vaccine Request Form on the health department’s website to be put on the list.

Russell says more than 7,000 people are currently on the county’s vaccine distribution list with appointments scheduled on a week-to-week basis, depending on vaccine allocation.

He told MTN News that seven nurses will be administering the vaccine at Thursday’s clinic starting at 9 a.m.

Russell added that residents who have added their name to the vaccine distribution list could be called on if current appointments are canceled, "if we have open vials, we’re calling people in that are on the list, and we’re trying to leave there with no open vials."

Russell says the Flathead City-County Health Department was allocated 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this week.