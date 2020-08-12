Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Flathead County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Flathead County health officials detail whooping cough cases
Posted at 10:13 AM, Aug 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-12 12:51:55-04

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting another COVID-19 related death in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports the individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County.

The individual had underlying health conditions, according to a news release.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“We encourage everyone to continue following masking and social distancing precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members," she added.

This marks the third COVID-19 related death in Flathead County and the 80th death in Montana.

There are currently 53 active COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been a total of 375 confirmed cases, including 301 recoveries.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.