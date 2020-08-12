3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Local health officials are reporting another COVID-19 related death in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports the individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County.

The individual had underlying health conditions, according to a news release.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“We encourage everyone to continue following masking and social distancing precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members," she added.

This marks the third COVID-19 related death in Flathead County and the 80th death in Montana.

There are currently 53 active COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been a total of 375 confirmed cases, including 301 recoveries.