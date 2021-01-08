4 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is reporting four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.

Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities, according to a news release issued by FCCHD.

“We extend our sincerest sympathies to all loved ones affected by these deaths,” said Joe Russell, Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department. “In order to protect our most vulnerable, we must remain diligent in our prevention efforts until the vaccine is widely available to our community.”

There have now been a total of 60 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Flathead County.