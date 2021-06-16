4 mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics set for Missoula Co.

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will make several stops at different events across the area during the National Month of Action.

The mobile event schedule is as follows:

June 24, Clinton Fire Station, 12300 US Hwy 10 E, Clinton, MT 59825, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 26, Imagine Nation Brewing Co.’s Queers and Beers Pride Event, 1151 W Broadway St., Missoula, MT 59802, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 2, WinCo Foods, 2510 S Reserve St., Missoula, MT 59801, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4, Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s 4th at the Fort, 3400 Captain Rawn Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to residents 12 and older. Patients ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those ages 16 to 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form if a guardian cannot accompany them.

MCCHD is also continuing to operate a daily vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall in the former Lucky's Market location which accepts walk-ins and appointments. The clinic offers all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA.

The Southgate Mall’s schedule is as follows:

Mondays – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The White House declared the National Month of Action in an effort to get of as many U.S. adults as possible at least one shot by July 4.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 122,997 shots have been administered and 61,048 -- 58% of the eligible population – are now fully immunized.

A total of 9,314 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,171 recoveries and 95 Deaths. There were 48 active cases reported on Wednesday.