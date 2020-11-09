40 residents at Kalispell's Brendan House test positive for COVID-19

KALISPELL — A COVID-91 outbreak is being reported at an assisted living facility in the Flathead.
Kalispell Regional Health officials say four residents tested positive for COVID-19 last week and were isolated and closely monitored.
After additional testing over the weekend, 40 Brendan House residents have received positive COVID-19 results.
Four of them are in the hospital, while the rest remain in isolation in the Brendan House facility, according to KRH spokeswoman Mellody Sharpton.
She added in a news release that “Brendan House staff have been committed to staying in close communication with the resident's families, and have kept them updated on the situation since last week.”
“The health, safety, and well-being of our Brendan House residents and staff continues to be our highest priority. Brendan House will continue to follow all CDC recommendations for infection prevention,” a news release states.
Heightened isolation precautions have been put in place in addition to existing efforts of employee screening, visitor restrictions, hand hygiene, and additional PPE.
Additional ventilation is in place while additional resources have been brought in to assist with care, staffing, and other daily tasks, according to Sharpton.
Brendan House has had the following preventive practices in effect since March 13, 2020:
- Encourage use of telehealth visits for residents.
- Observe strict visitor restrictions at facility.
- Screen all employees and essential visitors daily before entrance to facility.
- Provide clean masks and eye protection for all employees and essential visitors daily before entrance to facility.
- Use appropriate PPE to protect all employees and essential visitors.
- Practice safe donning and doffing of PPE by all employees and essential visitors.
- Social distance within the facility: Cancel large facility gatherings, common room dinners and activities, and community events.
- Ensure thorough and frequent cleaning and disinfection within the facility.
- Practice proper hand hygiene: Washing hands thoroughly and often for at least 20 seconds.
- Education and guidance to both employees and residents on infection prevention protocols and procedures.