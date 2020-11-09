40 residents at Kalispell's Brendan House test positive for COVID-19

KALISPELL — A COVID-91 outbreak is being reported at an assisted living facility in the Flathead.

Kalispell Regional Health officials say four residents tested positive for COVID-19 last week and were isolated and closely monitored.

After additional testing over the weekend, 40 Brendan House residents have received positive COVID-19 results.

Four of them are in the hospital, while the rest remain in isolation in the Brendan House facility, according to KRH spokeswoman Mellody Sharpton.

She added in a news release that “Brendan House staff have been committed to staying in close communication with the resident's families, and have kept them updated on the situation since last week.”

“The health, safety, and well-being of our Brendan House residents and staff continues to be our highest priority. Brendan House will continue to follow all CDC recommendations for infection prevention,” a news release states.

Heightened isolation precautions have been put in place in addition to existing efforts of employee screening, visitor restrictions, hand hygiene, and additional PPE.

Additional ventilation is in place while additional resources have been brought in to assist with care, staffing, and other daily tasks, according to Sharpton.

Brendan House has had the following preventive practices in effect since March 13, 2020: