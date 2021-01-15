58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 58 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that there are currently 460 active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 9,480 including 8,960 recoveries and 60 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 10 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said on Jan. 11 that the county is expecting to soon receive close to 1,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis.

The new shipments will be administered to individuals in Phase 1B of the state’s rollout plan, according to Russell.