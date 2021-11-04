6 additional COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — There are six additional COVID-19 related deaths being reported in Flathead County on Thursday morning. A total of 180 deaths have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The daily update from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) notes a total of nine additional deaths are being reported across the state. Three occurred within the last week and the remainder are from earlier in October 2021, according to DPHHS.

Thursday's also update shows there are currently 70 new and 583 active cases in Flathead County. To date, 19,731 have been confirmed in the county including 18,968 recoveries and 180 COVID-19 related deaths.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 41,077 Flathead County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 46% of the eligible population.

The latest information about COVID-19 in Flathead County can be found here. The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) Nholds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

FCCHD notes that "due to high levels of interest, COVID-19 vaccine is available by appointment only." Click here to schedule an appointment.