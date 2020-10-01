UPDATED: 81 Additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Note: This story has been updated with additional information from the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD)

FCCHD Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson clarified with MTN News on Thursday morning that 81 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

She added that a total of 398 new cases have been confirmed in the last week.

Robinson said there are 19 current hospitalizations, 585 active cases as well as a total of 1,242 total COVID-19 cases to date in Flathead County.

(first report 10:13 a.m. - Oct. 1, 2020)

State health officials are reporting an additional 66 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

However, the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is reporting online that there are 81 new coronavirus cases.

It should be noted that local health departments may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed that as of Thursday morning the number of active cases has risen to 585.

A total of 1,242 cases have been recorded in Flathead County to date including 638 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

FCCHD noted in a Wednesday news release that "[p]ublic health staff continues its sustained efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County."