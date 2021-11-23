8 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Lake County

POLSON — An additional eight COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Lake County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPPHS).

The county has seen a total of 81 deaths.

Overall, a total of are 38 new deaths across Montana were reported Tuesday.

DPHHS notes 20 occurred within the last week, with 11 occurring earlier in November, and seven in October.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 4,579 cases including 4,361 recoveries have been recorded in Lake County.

Additionally, there are 137 active cases. A total of 16,164 Lake County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 55% of the total eligible population.