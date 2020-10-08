98 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead County

KALISPELL — An additional 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 897 active cases as of Thursday morning.

A total of 1,681 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 765 recoveries and 21 deaths. There are 22 people currently hospitalized, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Interim health officer Tamalee St. James Robinson noted the surge in new cases is putting a strain on the Flathead's healthcare system and public health investigation team.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.