99 new, 358 active COVID-19 cases reported in Ravalli County

HAMILTON — The number of new and active COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber reported Wednesday that reported case counts had jumped significantly.

The Montana state COVID-19 tracking map shows there were 99 new and 358 active cases being reported in the county on Thursday.

A total of 6,048 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ravalli County including 5,561 recoveries and 129 deaths.

Webber said on Wednesday that at this time"staff is not able to contact trace every reported positive in a timely manner."

A total of 50,235 county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 50% of the eligible population.

Ravalli County Public Health recommends the following as a best practice:

Vaccination: Vaccine has been shown safe and effective at reducing severe outcomes.

Masking when appropriate: 5 days following isolation, 10 days following an exposure, or in poorly ventilated public areas that don’t allow for physical distancing.

Maintain physical distancing whenever possible

Frequent handwashing and sanitizing

Testing when appropriate: with signs and symptoms or as a tool for attending gatherings or visiting loved ones.

Staying home when sick.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Additional information on COVID-19 in the Bitterroot can be found at: https://ravalli.us/631/Corona-Virus-COVID-19