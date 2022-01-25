Missoula County active COVID-19 case numbers surpass 3,200

MISSOULA — The number of active COVID-19 cases being seen in Missoula County is continuing to rise.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) shows the number of active cases has risen from 3,123 on Monday to 3,290. An additional 129 new cases are also being reported.

Fifteen of the new cases and 220 of the active cases — which is up from the 199 reported Monday — are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 22,011 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 18,523 recoveries and 198 deaths. There are 48 COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported including 27 county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 29.87% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has fallen from 152 on Monday to 147. MCCHD previously noted that numbers above 25 are "highly concerning."

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 75,132 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 65% of the eligible population.