Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eureka schools

EUREKA — A COVID-19 outbreak at Eureka Public Schools has forced over a dozen staff members and even more students into isolation.

The school district posted to social media Wednesday night writing that 14 staff members are isolated with several more recommended to quarantine.

Sixteen students have also been quarantined due to positive COVID-19 results with even more students pending notification as close contacts.

Three classrooms have been isolated as well.

Eureka Schools Superintendent Jim Mephan told MTN News Wednesday that if cases continue to surge, they may have to shut down.

“Every day that question gets posed to the building principals and it’s really a yes or no and stuff and so for tomorrow we believe we can effectively run school, and I’m not even going to make a statement for the day after that yet because we decide that one tomorrow.”

The decision to stay open is based on an individual school's ability to run an effective school day and the community's choice to attend school.

