4 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map showed four new cases on Thursday morning.

Two of the cases are women between 70 and 79 years old. One case is a man between 70 and 79 years old and a case is reported in a woman between 60 and 69 years old.

There are now eight active cases in Flathead County, including one from a non-resident. A total of 45 cases -- including two deaths -- have been reported as of June 18.

The Flathead City-County Health Department is now reporting non-resident COVID-19 cases as tourists start flocking to the Flathead Valley.

The updated case dashboard includes a separate section tracking active non-resident COVID-19 cases -- along with active Flathead County resident cases.

Flathead County Health Officer Hillary Hanson notes the new information gives residents full transparency regarding COVID-19 in the Flathead Valley.

She previously told MTN News that residents should expect to see an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases entering peak tourism season.