Appointments opening for next Missoula public COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MISSOULA — Missoula County residents who fall within all of Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan are now eligible to sign up for Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) vaccine appointments.

The available appointments do not cover Phase 1B+ eligible residents.

People can sign up for the vaccination clinics that are scheduled for Friday, March 5, and Monday, March 8, at the former Lucky’s Market location in the Southgate Mall.

(MCCHD) reports that approximately 1,000 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available. Appointments will open online at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The link to make appointments will be available here.

Residents without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call (406) 258-INFO, option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Appointments are available to Missoula County residents who fall into Phase 1B or Phase 1A. This includes those ages 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older and people of colors ages 16 and older, and those ages 16-to-69 with the following qualifying health conditions:

Cancer (active or in remission)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Down syndrome

Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy)

Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

Severe obesity with a BMI > 40

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Medical provider inclusion due to elevated risk (letter required)

MCCHD notes that appointments are non-transferable and individuals can only book one appointment per person. The clinics will not take walk-ups, and appointments are mandatory. Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.

An email address is required to book an appointment online. People who are successful in booking an appointment online will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking their appointment with additional information.