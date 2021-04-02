Appointments to open for Missoula COVID-19 vaccine clinic

MISSOULA — Friday afternoon will mark another chance for residents to sign up for a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Missoula.

Appointments for approximately 1,500 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older starting at 1 p.m. on Friday.

The links to make appointments will be available here. Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO, option 3, to schedule an appointment starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers are asking that request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Patients who book appointments for the following clinics are committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21 days later (Pfizer) or 28 days later (Moderna) from the date of their first dose, at the same time as their first appointment.

Local public health officials note that providers have been experiencing an uptick in patients wanting to reschedule their second dose, which creates significant logistical issues. Patients must make sure they are free for the second dose appointment before booking their first dose. Those who need to cancel or reschedule their second appointment are not guaranteed a second dose.

The upcoming Missoula COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Monday, April 5

Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older



Tuesday, April 6

Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16and older



Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds, Building No. 16 First-dose Moderna vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older. Those ages 16and 17 are only eligible to schedule an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine, and they must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.



Missoula County health officials report that as of March 29, approximately 22% of eligible residents are fully immunized, and nearly 40,000 residents have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Missoula County vaccine providers have administered 60,183 total first and second doses.

The call center will be closed for Easter on Sunday, April 4.