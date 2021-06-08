COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for homebound Missoula Co. residents

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department’s (MCCHD) mobile vaccine unit will soon be making make house calls to vaccinate homebound individuals against COVID-19.

People who need this help must contact MCCHD no later than noon on Thursday, June 10, if interested in an appointment when the program kicks off on June 14.

Appointments are not guaranteed and are subject to the volume of interest received, a news release states.

Individuals can either email vaccineclinic@missoulacounty.us or call (406) 258-INFO (4636) option 3 to be put on our list.

People should let health officials know of “any reasonable accommodations they may need during their appointment,” according to a news release.

MCCHD will compile a list of patients, determine the most efficient route based on the volume of interest and then call people back to confirm a more specific timeframe for their appointments.

Additionally, residents who book the service will receive a phone call on Sunday, June 13 to confirm their appointment time and address.

Most of the appointments will take place between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with some flexibility.

MCCHD notes the service is free and no insurance necessary.

However, for residents who do have health insurance, MCCHD will ask for that information to charge an administration fee to the insurer. That cost will not be passed down to the individual.

The Health Department is looking to provide this service on an ongoing basis.

People who cannot commit to an appointment on Monday, June 14, but are still interested in this service are encouraged to contact MCCHD.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 120,656 vaccine doses have been administered and 59,119 of eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

There have been 9,267 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,117 recoveries and 95 deaths.