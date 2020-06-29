Bigfork to begin COVID-19 community testing

BIGFORK — A free COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing clinic is opening up for people in the Bigfork area.

Bigfork Area Chamber of Commerce director Rebekah King says the clinic is geared toward people who are employed in the Bigfork area and who work with the public but is available to anyone who is asymptomatic.

“Bigfork can feel a little separate from the rest of the Flathead Valley, so it is important that testing is available here to act as an early warning system for community spread,” said King.

She noted that Bigfork is a destination for visitors from all over the country and protecting our front-line workers is of the utmost importance.

The test is self-administered. When you pull up to the testing facility, you will be asked a series of screening questions. If you are symptomatic, you will be redirected to a doctor’s office.

The asymptomatic test requires you to swab 1/2 inch up your nose for 10-15 seconds which is just as effective as the full nasal cavity swab.

Test results take five to seven days and Flathead Community Health Center will contact you with the results.

The clinic will operate on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the south drive-through stall at Park Side Credit Union.

The site will be staffed by a nurse from the Flathead Community Health Center and a volunteer administrative assistant.

Contact the Bigfork Area Chamber of Commerce office at (406) 837-5888 for more information or to volunteer.