Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Blackfeet Reservation implements mask mandate

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Blackfeet Reservation
Blackfeet Reservation
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:54:22-04

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Reservation on Monday announced that it is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and has implemented the following measures:

  • A mandatory mask mandate for the Blackfeet Reservation effective immediately. All businesses and individuals shall be notified.
  • All Blackfeet Tribal Offices shall be closed to the public until further notice.
  • All non-essential travel is suspended until further notice, especially to known hot spots.

The Blackfeet Incident Command Team says that the order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.