Blackfeet Reservation implements mask mandate

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Reservation on Monday announced that it is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and has implemented the following measures:

A mandatory mask mandate for the Blackfeet Reservation effective immediately. All businesses and individuals shall be notified.

All Blackfeet Tribal Offices shall be closed to the public until further notice.

All non-essential travel is suspended until further notice, especially to known hot spots.

The Blackfeet Incident Command Team says that the order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.