Bullock and COVID-19 Task Force to host tele-town hall

HELENA — Today at 3 p.m., Gov. Steve Bullock and members of his COVID-19 Task Force will host a tele-town hall to answer questions from Montanans on the state’s plan for a gradual and phased reopening and emphasize citizens must remain vigilant and work together to prevent spreading the virus.

Along with Bullock, Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, Adjutant General Matthew Quinn, Department of Public Health and Human Services Director, Sheila Hogan, State Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Greg Holzman, Department of Labor & Industry Director, Brenda Nordlund and Department of Commerce Director, Tara Rice will also be on the call.

The town hall number is (888) 375-5956.