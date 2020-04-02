Bullock announces directive to extend motor vehicle deadlines

On Thursday Gov. Steve Bullock issued a directive allowing Montanans to renew their driver’s licenses online and by mail and extended the deadline to complete title and registration paperwork to provide essential services without furthering the spread of COVID-19.

“Today’s actions ensure Montanans can access essential services from home and extends certain deadlines to minimize the public’s contact with local government employees and avoid furthering the spread of COVID-19,” Bullock said in a news release.

The directive will allow the Motor Vehicle Division to renew a driver’s license online or by mail as long as the license hasn’t been expired for more than one year. The renewal will last for two years.

The directive also temporarily extends the deadline to title and register vehicles transferred or purchased after March 16, and brings Montana commercial driver’s licensing requirements in line with federal licensing requirements that have been relaxed during the emergency.

