Butte Central principal back to work after tough fight with COVID-19

BUTTE — J.P. Williams sometimes looks more like a rock star than a principal.

Even a rough bout with COVID-19 wasn’t enough to keep the Butte Central High principal down.

“After that drum session, I’m probably about 98 percent, I need to get a little better on my oxygen and things like that, but I feel great and I just feel blessed,” said Williams.

Last month he wasn’t feeling that great after the COVID-19 virus put him on medical leave for four weeks.

“I didn’t realize it at first it really felt like, ‘oh, a cold’s coming on.’ And then in 24 hours, you’re down. And if you’re paying attention to what’s going on, you realize you’re in for a fight,” said Williams.

He was able to recover with plenty of support and is eager to get back to work. The staff was also happy to see his return.

“I think that it’s fantastic that he’s back, he had a long haul. He’s done very well for our school, he’s improved a lot of things that we need to improve upon,” said Butte Central Human Resources Tamora Henderson.

And while he had a long, hard fight with COVID-19, J.P. said he’s ready to get in the ring and continue the good fight.

“I feel like Sylvester Stallone as he’s coming out of it after that first fight with Apollo Creed and he’s determined and he’s running up those steps in Philadelphia, you know, and that’s kind of how I feel. I have another chance to really come at this really strong and finish this year so strong,” said Williams.

