Butte opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic to anyone in the county

BUTTE — Butte has already opened up vaccinations to anyone in the county 16 years old or older and health officials want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“That’s the goal, you know, we’re going to start really pushing to get the younger folks in, the high school kids in here,” said Operations Manager Diane Regan.

Butte-Silver Bow has been one of the most productive counties in the state in administering vaccinations. The county recently lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and eliminated its mask requirement.

For this reason, health officials say vaccinations are more important than ever.

“We want to make sure we get everyone vaccinated so we can be safe. We don’t people getting sick, we don’t want numbers to go back up, because we don’t want to go backwards. We want to keep going forward,” said Regan.

Many younger people got their first shots during this clinic.

“Very excited to get my shot, it’s something I wanted ever since the shots came out,” said 24-year-old Ann Douthitt.

Kelly Yelenich, who is a 16-year-old Butte High student, added, “I’m actually really glad I got it, because I had COVID and it was really bad and I think that if we all get the shot and prevent it, it’d be better for everyone.”

And the volunteers who have been working these clinics say it’s been a rewarding experience; in fact, some people have gone out of their way to express their gratitude in little ways.

“And the reason I do it is for people like Charlie yesterday, who gave me a note that said, ‘Thank you for saving our lives,’ and that is why we do this,” said volunteer Rita Rodoni.

On Friday beginning at 3 p.m., people can register for open vaccinations at the Butte Civic Center website for clinics on April 5 and April 7.