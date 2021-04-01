Butte prepares for large-scale vaccination clinics

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow is preparing for three consecutive days of COVID-19 vaccinations – the largest mass vaccination since the county started vaccinating in December.

“I think we’re prepared. We’ll have to make sure we have adequate vaccinators, people for traffic, some people are available one day but not other days, so we’re just trying to get a firm schedule for everyone, so we have enough people,” said Operations Manager Diane Regan.

There are 2,200 vaccines for The April 5 and April 7 clinics and about 1,000 doses for the second-shot clinic on April 6 at the Butte Civic Center.

While the clinics are only open to Butte-Silver Bow County residents, they will take some children from outside the county who need vaccinations.

“Pfizer right now is the only vaccine you can give to someone under the age of 18, so we’ve invited them, we’ve been in touch with their health departments to bring the 16 and 17-year-olds in,” said Regan.

Health officials believe they’re getting closer to vaccinating most people in the county.

“Hopefully after the month of April we’ll have a good chunk of people vaccinated,” she said.

In an effort to try to get more people vaccinated health officials are considering changing the schedule for the clinics in order to make it more convenient.

“Maybe run a clinic later in the afternoon and into the evening or on a Saturday, so we can get those people that aren’t available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday,” said Regan.

People can still register for next week’s clinics by going to butteciviccenter.com and go to buy a ticket. It’s free to register.