Campaign encourages Missoula County kids to receive COVID-19 vaccines

MISSOULA - The Missoula Education Foundation is launching a second round of the #406vaxxedandproud incentive campaign.

The campaign is aimed at getting all eligible Missoula County kids between five and 15 years old vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children — who must be currently enrolled in a participating school — can enter the contest once they have completed their first dose.

They will become eligible for prizes once they are fully vaccinated.

The prizes — which are valued at between $5 and $500 — include Chromebooks, gift cards to local businesses, and more.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) and community partners say they would like to see higher vaccination rates in children.

Visit www.missouledfoundation.org for details about the prizes and eligibility rules.

Additionally, https://www.missoulainfo.com/ provides educational vaccine materials for parents.

MCCHD notes the incentive campaign – which is a part of the county’s Come Together effort -- is designed to: