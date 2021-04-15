Changes announced for Missoula COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MISSOULA — Some changes have been announced about where Missoula County residents can get vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccination.

The Missoula City-County Health Department mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula starting next week.

Walk-ups and appointments will also be provided by MCCHD during specific hours next week.

MCCHD is also joining with local businesses to reward everyone who is getting vaccinated.

Two winners will be drawn each day to receive a $20 Missoula Downtown Association gift card.

The cards can be redeemed at over 200 member businesses, including fine dining restaurants, unique shops, art galleries, professional services and more.

Additionally, on Monday, April 19 -- in partnership with All Nations Health Center -- patients will receive $15 iTunes, GooglePlay, or WinCo Grocery gift cards while supplies last.

MCCHD notes that while other mass vaccination sites will no longer be doing first dose clinics, those sites will continue to do second dose clinics for their patients who got first doses with them.

All Missoula County residents ages 16+ are welcome to book appointments for Pfizer. Residents must be 18+ to book Moderna appointments.

The link to book appointments can be found here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 83,367 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 32,807 residents are fully immunized.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,917 including 8,731 recoveries and 92 COVID-19 related deaths.