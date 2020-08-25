City of Whitefish employee tests positive for COVID-19

Whitefish city manager Dana Smith announced that a city employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith announced the news Tuesday evening, saying the city is working closely with the Flathead City-County Health Department to identify all possible contacts.

Employees who worked closely with the individual are in self-isolation until the health department completes its investigation and any further testing.

"The health and well-being of our citizens and employees remains our highest priority," Smith said in a statement. "The use of face coverings and social distancing is critical to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While the city’s mandatory face covering ordinance expired this month, the governor’s directive that superseded much of the ordinance remains in effect. All community members and visitors are required to use face coverings while in indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible."

Details about the affected individual were not provided.