Columbia Falls Middle School to transition back to in-person learning

COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls Schools Superintendent Dave Wick tells MTN News that Columbia Falls Middle School will transition back to in-person learning on Thursday.

The middle school moved to remote learning last Tuesday after 10 staff members were out due to positive COVID-19 cases or were in quarantine due to a close contact to a positive case.

Wick says the middle school did not have enough substitute teachers to cover the staffing shortage.

Last week, 65 Columbia Falls Middle School students and more than 100 high school students were quarantined due to close contacts with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.

Wick says Columbia Falls is in dire need of substitute teachers district-wide.

“The lack of substitutes is one of the reasons we’re in this situation when we have a number of teachers out and unable to fill those from within with our employees but also, we have fewer substitutes than we’ve ever had before,” Wick explained.

“So, we’re looking to increase those numbers and any community help we could get would be fantastic,” he added.

Wick says the district will determine the need to transition to remote leaning on a classroom by classroom, school by school basis. moving forward.

Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher are asked to contact the district office at (406) 892-6550.

