Coronavirus: Access limited to Kalispell City Hall

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is making some changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

City officials say they will be limiting public access to City Hall until further notice beginning on Thursday, March 19.

Only essential meetings will be conducted at City Hall, with most meetings using conference calls or other online meeting services, according to a news release.

More information can be found at www.Kalispell.com.

City officials note that that city services remain fully staffed and operational during this time.

Any city employees may be contacted through the phone numbers listed on the website by department or via email.

Additional Information

