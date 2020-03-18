Coronavirus: Access limited to Kalispell City Hall

KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell is making some changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
City officials say they will be limiting public access to City Hall until further notice beginning on Thursday, March 19.
Only essential meetings will be conducted at City Hall, with most meetings using conference calls or other online meeting services, according to a news release.
More information can be found at www.Kalispell.com.
City officials note that that city services remain fully staffed and operational during this time.
Any city employees may be contacted through the phone numbers listed on the website by department or via email.
Additional Information
- Utility payments will be accepted and processed via mail, dropbox, phone (406) 758-7745, and online at www.Kalispell.com.
- The City Water Department will not be entering homes to service water meters unless there is an emergency.
- The Parks and Recreation office will also be limiting public access. Recreation activities can be registered using online forms or by phone at (406) 758-7718.
- The Building, Planning, and Community Development can be reached at (406) 758-7940.
- Public Works can be reached at (406) 758-7720.
- Payments for Municipal Court through can be made via mail, dropbox, phone (406) 758-7706, and online.