Coronavirus: Kalispell Regional Healthcare establishes 24 hour call center

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) is providing an update on what measures are being taken to addresses coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

KRH has established a 24-hour call center at (406) 890-7272 to help evaluate those who are feeling sick and experiencing symptoms of cough, fever, or difficulty breathing.

“Most patients infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms such as fever, cough, and muscle aches and are advised to stay at home and rest, drink plenty of fluids, self-isolate, and take over-the-counter medicines to treat their symptoms,” says KRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Nelson.

“Patients who develop more severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, dehydration, or extreme weakness should call our centralized call center for advice about when and where to seek additional medical care, and whether testing for influenza and COVID–19 is indicated.”

Due to limited coronavirus testing supplies KRH is following CDC guidelines and prioritizing testing for the following:



Hospitalized patients who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19

Patients, including health care workers, with fever or respiratory symptoms who have had close contact with a person who is confirmed or suspected of COVID-19, or who has returned from international travel.

Patients with fever or respiratory symptoms who are over 65, immunocompromised, or have chronic health problems that put them at a higher risk for complications.

The KRH Hospital Incident Command is monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. Click here for more information.

KRH offers no-cost virtual appointments until March 24

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) is offering no-cost virtual health visits to provide support to our citizens who may be experiencing flu-like symptoms. These symptoms include fever, dry coughs, and fatigue.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has provided guidance urging Medicare Advantage Organizations and Part D Sponsors to increase access for health screenings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This offering is temporary, only available for the next seven days, and is being provided to address the pandemic public health emergency and will only apply to specific symptoms.

Visitor restrictions continue at KRH

KRH has expanded visitor restrictions at KRH properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. No visitors are allowed. Exceptions include parents or legal guardians of children under 18, end of life situations, and essential caregivers. Those entering the facility, including employees, will be screened for illness.

Preventing the Spread of Illness

Community members are reminded that the best way to prevent the spread of illness is through preventive measures including:

