COVID-19 advice offered as holidays approach in the Flathead

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is issuing some COVID-19 reminders as the holiday’s approach.

FCCHD is asking people who are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 not to host or attend gatherings. Additionally, it’s encouraged that people with COVID-19 symptoms – or who have been a close contact -- to get tested.

It’s recommended that if a gather includes people from multiple households or different parts of the country to consider additional precautions including avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel or taking a test in advance.

FCCHD has COVID-19 BinaxNOW Antigen Self-Tests available for individuals in the community free of charge while supplies last. The tests can be picked up at the Health Department.

“The holidays are a time when many families come together, and we want to provide our community with the resources needed to celebrate safely,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell. “Early testing and vaccination are two of the most effective methods at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Let’s all do our part to keep our loved ones safe this season.”

FCCHD also notes that in order to protect people who are not yet eligible for vaccination -- such as young children -- people should receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Appointments can be scheduled here.

According to the Montana COVID-19 tracking website, a total of 20,480 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 19.550 recoveries and 199 deaths. Additionally, 731 active cases were being reported on Thursday.

There are 41,494 Flathead County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 41% of the total eligible population.