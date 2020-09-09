Menu

COVID-19 case confirmed at Glacier High School

Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-09 17:27:51-04

KALISPELL — A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Kalispell high school.

Kalispell Schools Superintendent Micah Hill has confirmed with MTN News that there has been a positive coronavirus case at Glacier High School.

He added that as of right now, all close contacts with that positive case have been notified. Anyone who hasn't been contacted is not considered to be a close contact.
Hill told MTN News that Tuesday night's school board meeting was met with individuals who were not wearing masks, protesting the mask requirement in Kalispell schools.

He explained the school board had to stop the meeting and postpone it until Thursday for the health and safety of the school board.

