COVID-19 case confirmed in Kalispell jail

KALISPELL — A COVID-19 case has been confirmed in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the notification was made on Friday.

"We are working closely with the Health Department and taking the appropriate precautions to keep staff, inmates and the community safe," Sheriff Heino stated in a news release.

Visitation will remain open with the restriction of two visitors per inmate for the time being.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map on Friday show a total of 1,013 active cases in Flathead County.

A total of 1,817 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date. There have been 781 recoveries and 23 deaths.