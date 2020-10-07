COVID-19 case reported in Stevensville school, remote learning starting Thursday

STEVENSVILLE — A confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in the Stevensville Public Schools District.

Busses will run at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and school will close for cleaning and contact tracing.

Re-opening will be announced at a later time, according to a message on the school district's website. All students will convert to distance learning beginning on Thursday.

The Stevensville School Board is planning to hold an emergency meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stevensville Public Schools Superintendent Robert Moore states in a letter that the District was notified on Wednesday by Ravalli County Public Health that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student last attended classes in-person on Tuesday.

Read the full letter below:

On October 7, 2020, the Stevensville School District received notice from the Ravalli County Health Department that a student tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test was confirmed on October 7, 2020 The District will be working with the Ravalli County Health Department to conduct contact tracing and provide notice to those individuals determined to be close contacts during the infectious period.

The student last attended in person-to-person contact with fellow students and staff at the Stevensville Public Schools on October 6, 2020. Based on this date and the known contagious period, Ravalli County Health Department will determine necessary contact tracing.

If any staff or students are at risk of exposure, the Ravalli County Health Department and trained School District nursing staff will be in contact with that person/family to determine a safe and appropriate course of action. It is still recommended that any person who feels sick or ill, seek out their medical provider for specific instructions.

The School District is in contact with the Health Department and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control guidance to complete a cleaning of the school and other related facilities. The School District will coordinate with the Ravalli County Health Department to determine all necessary actions to be completed by the District. Contact the Superintendent for details about these measures. School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes available.

Sincerely,

Robert Moore Ed. D.

Superintendent

Stevensville Public Schools